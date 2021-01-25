Interpace Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDXG) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Interpace Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDXG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $10.00. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 48.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interpace Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on Interpace Biosciences from $9.25 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.33.

Shares of Interpace Biosciences stock opened at $4.03 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.87. The company has a market capitalization of $16.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Interpace Biosciences has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $11.00.

Interpace Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDXG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The business services provider reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.37). Interpace Biosciences had a negative net margin of 115.30% and a negative return on equity of 251.52%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Interpace Biosciences will post -5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXG. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Interpace Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Interpace Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Interpace Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $880,000. Institutional investors own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

About Interpace Biosciences

Interpace Biosciences, Inc provides molecular diagnostic tests, bioinformatics, and pathology services for evaluating cancer risk in the United States. The company offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion genomic test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its PathFinderTG platform; and ThyGeNEXT, an oncogenic mutation panel to identify malignant thyroid nodules.

