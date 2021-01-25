Interpace Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDXG) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Shares of Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG) rose 6.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.40 and last traded at $4.30. Approximately 121,148 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 165,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.03.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IDXG. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Interpace Biosciences from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on Interpace Biosciences from $9.25 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interpace Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Interpace Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.87.

Interpace Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDXG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The business services provider reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.37). Interpace Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 251.52% and a negative net margin of 115.30%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Interpace Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Interpace Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Interpace Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Interpace Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $880,000. 17.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interpace Biosciences

Interpace Biosciences, Inc provides molecular diagnostic tests, bioinformatics, and pathology services for evaluating cancer risk in the United States. The company offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion genomic test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its PathFinderTG platform; and ThyGeNEXT, an oncogenic mutation panel to identify malignant thyroid nodules.

