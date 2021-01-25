Interpace Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDXG) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Shares of Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG) rose 6.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.40 and last traded at $4.30. Approximately 121,148 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 165,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.03.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on IDXG. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Interpace Biosciences from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on Interpace Biosciences from $9.25 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interpace Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Interpace Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.33.
The firm has a market capitalization of $17.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.87.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Interpace Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Interpace Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Interpace Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $880,000. 17.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Interpace Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDXG)
Interpace Biosciences, Inc provides molecular diagnostic tests, bioinformatics, and pathology services for evaluating cancer risk in the United States. The company offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion genomic test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its PathFinderTG platform; and ThyGeNEXT, an oncogenic mutation panel to identify malignant thyroid nodules.
