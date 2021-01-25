InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.90.

IIPZF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.50 to $15.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Get InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of IIPZF opened at $11.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.24. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $9.21 and a one year high of $13.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.11.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

Featured Story: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.