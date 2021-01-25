Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $401.67.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Intuit from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Intuit from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Intuit from $382.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

Intuit stock opened at $374.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.32, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $373.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $337.28. Intuit has a 52 week low of $187.68 and a 52 week high of $398.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuit will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total transaction of $204,317.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,923.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total transaction of $156,242.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 978 shares in the company, valued at $370,886.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,803 shares of company stock worth $2,166,769 over the last quarter. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 7.0% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,762,244 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,227,281,000 after purchasing an additional 245,406 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,649,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $864,152,000 after purchasing an additional 99,012 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 11.1% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,395,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $781,570,000 after purchasing an additional 239,842 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 18.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,826,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $595,666,000 after purchasing an additional 282,183 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 48.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,779,380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $580,452,000 after purchasing an additional 581,028 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

