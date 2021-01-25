Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) is Baxter Bros Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Baxter Bros Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,504 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for approximately 5.3% of Baxter Bros Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $27,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,779,380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $580,452,000 after purchasing an additional 581,028 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Intuit by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,715,738 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $559,693,000 after purchasing an additional 549,117 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Intuit by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,826,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $595,666,000 after purchasing an additional 282,183 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,762,244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,227,281,000 after purchasing an additional 245,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Intuit by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,395,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $781,570,000 after buying an additional 239,842 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total transaction of $143,752.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares in the company, valued at $190,046.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total value of $204,317.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,923.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,803 shares of company stock valued at $2,166,769. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $405.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Intuit from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $300.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.67.

INTU stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $374.43. 1,587,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,432,611. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.68 and a twelve month high of $398.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $373.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $337.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.