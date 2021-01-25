Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Purchased by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,535,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 56 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $761.76, for a total transaction of $8,466,200.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $1.11 on Monday, hitting $745.19. 42,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,054. The stock has a market cap of $87.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.92, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $792.68 and its 200 day moving average is $722.79. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $360.50 and a 52-week high of $826.81.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $680.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $736.06.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

