Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC) Trading 1.1% Higher

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC)’s share price traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.27 and last traded at $15.25. 1,505,337 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 2,338,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.09.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.91.

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:DBC)

Deutsche Bank is a leading global investment bank with a strong and profitable private clients franchise. A leader in Germany and Europe, the bank is continuously growing in North America, Asia and key emerging markets. Deutsche Bank offers unparalleled financial services in countries throughout the world.

Recommended Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.