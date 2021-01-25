Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ) Shares Gap Down to $36.77

Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:PBJ) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $36.77, but opened at $35.00. Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF shares last traded at $35.00, with a volume of 24 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBJ. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 20,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,016,000.

PowerShares Dynamic Food & Beverage Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Food & Beverage Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that consists of the Index.

