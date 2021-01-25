Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF (NYSEARCA:PXJ) Shares Down 3.1%

Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF (NYSEARCA:PXJ)’s share price traded down 3.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.10 and last traded at $3.15. 24,596 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 74,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.55.

Recommended Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.