Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.42.

IVZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $4.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Invesco from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Invesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $20.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.75. Invesco has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $22.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Invesco had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Invesco’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Invesco will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Invesco by 6.6% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 11,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Invesco by 0.8% during the third quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 94,938 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco by 2.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 36,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco by 29.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Invesco by 2.0% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 62,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

