Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) Shares Bought by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,479 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. owned about 0.09% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $260,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 21.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 105,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 18,773 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,605,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,764,000 after acquiring an additional 122,765 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $27.15. 622,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,285. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.07 and a 1-year high of $27.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.84.

