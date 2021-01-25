Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 48.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,306 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PGX. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 121.5% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PGX opened at $15.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.87. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $15.28.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

