Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $4.18 on Monday, hitting $329.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 496,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,247,244. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $164.93 and a 12 month high of $328.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $312.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.561 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.