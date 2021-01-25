Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 49.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 70,214 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BKLN. Prudential PLC boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 30.0% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 22,339,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $485,656,000 after acquiring an additional 5,158,396 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 34.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,473,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445,848 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Credit LP acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,223,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 93.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,353,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,408 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth about $24,834,000.

Shares of BKLN stock opened at $22.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.91. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $22.78.

