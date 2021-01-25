Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 60.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,262 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $38.52 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.20. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $25.38 and a 12-month high of $43.92.

