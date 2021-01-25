Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Position Reduced by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,497 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballast Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 151,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,531,000 after buying an additional 23,711 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 517,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 102,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 51,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $212,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.67. The company had a trading volume of 67,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,899,965. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.33. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $38.58 and a 12-month high of $62.09.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.