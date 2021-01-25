Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Trading Up 0.6%

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) shares were up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.24 and last traded at $43.21. Approximately 917,058 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 116% from the average daily volume of 424,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.95.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.04 and its 200-day moving average is $39.56.

