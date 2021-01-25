InvestDigital Reaches One Day Volume of $162,692.00 (IDT)

InvestDigital (CURRENCY:IDT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. InvestDigital has a market capitalization of $110,145.27 and approximately $162,692.00 worth of InvestDigital was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, InvestDigital has traded down 10.7% against the dollar. One InvestDigital token can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get InvestDigital alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00072169 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $258.26 or 0.00802864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006784 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00048983 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,382.34 or 0.04297290 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00015523 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00017304 BTC.

InvestDigital Token Profile

InvestDigital is a token. InvestDigital’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,365,688 tokens. The official website for InvestDigital is investdigital.info

According to CryptoCompare, “InvestDigital implements the use of Ethereum blockchain as an asset management toolset and protocol. The ETH software gives the platform a high processing ability on smart contract and low latency data services. The InvestDigital ecosystem uses a unified InvestDigital Token or IDT, which safeguards the ecology while facilitating the flow of members in and out InvestDigital community. “

Buying and Selling InvestDigital

InvestDigital can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InvestDigital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade InvestDigital should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase InvestDigital using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for InvestDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InvestDigital and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.