Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for January, 25th (APEMY, ARRJF, BANR, BOX, BSFFF, CYYHF, GEN, GMAB, HKMPF, ORIC)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, January 25th:

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF) was downgraded by analysts at Pareto Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR)

was downgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $55.00 target price on the stock.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $18.00 price target on the stock.

Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF) was downgraded by analysts at ING Group from a buy rating to a hold rating.

China Yongda Automobiles Services (OTCMKTS:CYYHF) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Genesis Healthcare (NYSE:GEN) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has $0.57 price target on the stock.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) was downgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) was downgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt from a buy rating to a hold rating.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $34.00 price target on the stock.

Ocean Yield ASA (OTCMKTS:OYIEF) was downgraded by analysts at Danske from a buy rating to a hold rating.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Silence Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:SLNCF) was downgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Serica Energy (OTCMKTS:SQZZF) was downgraded by analysts at Investec from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Vectura Group (OTCMKTS:VEGPF) was downgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt from a buy rating to a hold rating.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

