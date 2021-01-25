Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Graphic Packaging (GPK)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Graphic Packaging (NYSE: GPK) recently:

1/20/2021 – Graphic Packaging was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “GRAPHIC PACKAGING CORPORATION, headquartered in Marietta, Georgia, is a leading provider of paperboard packaging solutions for a wide variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. Graphic Packaging’s customers include some of the most widely recognized companies in the world. “

1/20/2021 – Graphic Packaging had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $16.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Graphic Packaging was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “GRAPHIC PACKAGING CORPORATION, headquartered in Marietta, Georgia, is a leading provider of paperboard packaging solutions for a wide variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. Graphic Packaging’s customers include some of the most widely recognized companies in the world. “

1/12/2021 – Graphic Packaging had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $20.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Graphic Packaging is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

1/11/2021 – Graphic Packaging had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Seaport Global Securities.

GPK opened at $17.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $18.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 8.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,460,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,924,000 after buying an additional 1,224,603 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 2.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,264,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,054,000 after buying an additional 164,894 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 29.4% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,540,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,239,000 after buying an additional 1,715,000 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 45.9% during the third quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 1,167,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,443,000 after buying an additional 367,000 shares during the period. Finally, Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,293,000. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

