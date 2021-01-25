Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for STAG Industrial (STAG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for STAG Industrial (NYSE: STAG):

1/20/2021 – STAG Industrial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “STAG Industrial, Inc. operates as a real estate company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. STAG Industrial, Inc. is based in United States. “

1/15/2021 – STAG Industrial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “STAG Industrial, Inc. operates as a real estate company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. STAG Industrial, Inc. is based in United States. “

1/12/2021 – STAG Industrial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “STAG Industrial, Inc. operates as a real estate company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. STAG Industrial, Inc. is based in United States. “

1/9/2021 – STAG Industrial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “STAG Industrial, Inc. operates as a real estate company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. STAG Industrial, Inc. is based in United States. “

12/21/2020 – STAG Industrial was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE STAG traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $31.02. The stock had a trading volume of 645,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,741. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.54 and a 52-week high of $34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.62 and a 200-day moving average of $31.32.

Get STAG Industrial Inc alerts:

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.31). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 26.59%. The firm had revenue of $117.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1208 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.26%.

In other news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 23,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $698,970.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,523.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Stephen C. Mecke sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $1,495,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

Featured Article: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.