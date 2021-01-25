Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Nokia (NYSE:NOK)

Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 221,996 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 350% compared to the typical volume of 49,332 call options.

NOK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.98.

NYSE NOK traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.80. 4,467,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,716,129. Nokia has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $5.14. The company has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.00 and its 200-day moving average is $4.19.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Nokia had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Nokia will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nokia by 2,327.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,761,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,177,000 after buying an additional 19,906,485 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Nokia by 182.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,050,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,027,000 after buying an additional 8,424,274 shares during the period. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC grew its stake in shares of Nokia by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 3,779,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,776,000 after buying an additional 40,624 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Nokia by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,160,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,359,000 after buying an additional 359,741 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Nokia by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,891,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,304,000 after buying an additional 740,107 shares during the period. 4.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

