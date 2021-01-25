Investors Buy High Volume of Sirius XM Call Options (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 101,505 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,330% compared to the typical volume of 7,098 call options.
SIRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $6.25 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sirius XM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Sirius XM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.15.
In other Sirius XM news, CEO James E. Meyer sold 1,772,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $11,307,254.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,603,626 shares in the company, valued at $67,651,133.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.
Shares of SIRI traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.06. 852,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,907,906. Sirius XM has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $7.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13.
Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.28% and a negative return on equity of 137.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Sirius XM’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Sirius XM will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sirius XM Company Profile
Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.
