Investors Purchase High Volume of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Call Options (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 21,323 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 350% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,738 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 136.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 9,830 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 234.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 8,372 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 87,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bloom Burton lowered shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 17th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.86.

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $4.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.25. The company had a trading volume of 754,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,315,514. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.41. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $20.94.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.98% and a negative net margin of 173,992.23%. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. Research analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases in the United States and China. It is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

