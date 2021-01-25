Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 5,703 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 660% compared to the typical volume of 750 call options.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kopin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Kopin from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

In related news, insider Paul Christopher Baker sold 65,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.73, for a total transaction of $178,413.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 270,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,765.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bor Yeu Tsaur sold 75,000 shares of Kopin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 548,359 shares of company stock valued at $1,779,505. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KOPN. Penbrook Management LLC increased its stake in Kopin by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 656,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 25,925 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Kopin by 37.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 111,443 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Kopin in the 3rd quarter valued at $386,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kopin in the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in Kopin during the 3rd quarter worth $150,000. Institutional investors own 18.78% of the company’s stock.

Kopin stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.57. The company had a trading volume of 197,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,057,253. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.75 million, a PE ratio of -32.93 and a beta of 2.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.74. Kopin has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $5.42.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 million. Kopin had a negative net margin of 37.11% and a negative return on equity of 51.37%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Kopin will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, head-worn, and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems.

