Investors Purchase High Volume of Gogo Call Options (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 31,209 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 100% compared to the average daily volume of 15,604 call options.

In other news, major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 233,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $2,440,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Crandall acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.32 per share, with a total value of $206,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,198.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 834,432 shares of company stock valued at $8,460,826 over the last 90 days. 40.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tenzing Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 46.0% in the third quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 3,650,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,000 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gogo in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,553,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Gogo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,852,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 4.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 352,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 13,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gogo in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,125,000. Institutional investors own 43.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gogo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.40.

Shares of GOGO stock traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.13. The company had a trading volume of 117,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,395,467. Gogo has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $13.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.16. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.48.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $66.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gogo will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gogo

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

