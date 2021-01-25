Investors Purchase Large Volume of PetMed Express Call Options (NASDAQ:PETS)

PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 17,798 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,430% compared to the average volume of 1,163 call options.

NASDAQ PETS traded up $4.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.68. 94,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,881. The company has a market capitalization of $723.30 million, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.28 and its 200-day moving average is $31.97. PetMed Express has a 1 year low of $21.20 and a 1 year high of $42.88.

Get PetMed Express alerts:

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. PetMed Express had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The business had revenue of $65.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%.

In related news, Director Ronald J. Korn sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 89,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,858,656. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $268,000 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PetMed Express by 5.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 863,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,311,000 after buying an additional 45,932 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in PetMed Express by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 68,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 34,550 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in PetMed Express by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 126,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after acquiring an additional 13,157 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in PetMed Express by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 351,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,520,000 after acquiring an additional 179,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in PetMed Express during the second quarter worth $39,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PetMed Express Company Profile

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for PetMed Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetMed Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.