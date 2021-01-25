IONChain (IONC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $6,360.00

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded down 22% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Over the last seven days, IONChain has traded 40.1% lower against the US dollar. IONChain has a total market capitalization of $149,396.29 and $6,360.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IONChain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00070279 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.30 or 0.00733094 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006529 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00047133 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,413.16 or 0.04172329 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00015178 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00017213 BTC.

IONChain Token Profile

IONC is a token. IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 tokens. IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IONChain is medium.com/@IONChain . The official website for IONChain is ionchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “IONChain aims to become the underlying particle in the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. Through their IONChain Protocol, IONChain will serve as the link between IoT devices, supporting decentralized peer-to-peer application interaction between devices. In the IONChain ecosystem, every IoT device that provides valuable data can act as a mining machine. Once connected to the IONChain network, a device will constantly contribute its calculative power via the Ionization Algorithm and in turn, receive IONC tokens as mining reward. IONChain has created a unique consensus algorithm to determine the value contributed by IoT devices. A device’s contribution is jointly determined by the Data Quality Proof Consensus and Time Lapse Proof Consensus. “

Buying and Selling IONChain

