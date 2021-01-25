Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Sets New 52-Week High at $63.75

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $63.75 and last traded at $63.49, with a volume of 10607 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.75.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IONS. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Cowen upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.58.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 10.37 and a quick ratio of 10.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.65 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.35.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $160.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.14 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $581,276.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 13,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,548.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider C Frank Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total value of $701,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,220,452.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 211,183 shares of company stock valued at $10,701,639. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:IONS)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Recommended Story: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.