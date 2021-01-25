IOTA (MIOTA) Achieves Market Cap of $1.30 Billion

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 25th. In the last week, IOTA has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. IOTA has a market cap of $1.30 billion and approximately $42.16 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00001396 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00089116 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000075 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000157 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) is a Tangle coin that uses the

Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG)

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2016. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

