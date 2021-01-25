IOTA Price Down 7.1% Over Last Week (MIOTA)

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $1.20 billion and $43.44 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, IOTA has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00001332 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $29.72 or 0.00091597 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000072 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000155 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About IOTA

IOTA (MIOTA) is a Tangle coin that uses the

Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG)

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2016. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org.

IOTA Coin Trading

IOTA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

