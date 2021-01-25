IQ.cash One Day Trading Volume Tops $45,922.00 (IQ)

IQ.cash (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 25th. One IQ.cash token can now be bought for approximately $0.0128 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IQ.cash has a market cap of $153,003.20 and approximately $45,922.00 worth of IQ.cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, IQ.cash has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IQ.cash Token Profile

IQ.cash’s genesis date was July 14th, 2018. IQ.cash’s total supply is 19,821,219 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,962,738 tokens. IQ.cash’s official Twitter account is @Everipedia . The official website for IQ.cash is iq.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Buying and Selling IQ.cash

