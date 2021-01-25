IQeon (IQN) Price Up 2% This Week

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One IQeon coin can now be purchased for $2.28 or 0.00006761 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, IQeon has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. IQeon has a market cap of $12.52 million and $306,945.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00070017 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $246.81 or 0.00732097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006518 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00047235 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,411.08 or 0.04185568 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00015181 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00017268 BTC.

About IQeon

IQN is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here . IQeon’s official message board is medium.com/@iqeon . The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IQeon is iqeon.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

Buying and Selling IQeon

IQeon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IQeon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IQeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

