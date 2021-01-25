iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) was downgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iRobot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of iRobot from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of iRobot from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.88.

Shares of iRobot stock traded up $11.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $109.97. The stock had a trading volume of 283,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,308. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48. iRobot has a 12 month low of $32.79 and a 12 month high of $100.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.06 and its 200 day moving average is $79.75.

In other news, Director Michelle Stacy sold 1,000 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 4,116 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $409,665.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 339,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,752,016.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,694 shares of company stock worth $3,051,391. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iRobot by 3,500.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 907,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,137,000 after buying an additional 882,274 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iRobot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $319,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iRobot by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after purchasing an additional 19,612 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iRobot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of iRobot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $736,000. Institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots to the consumer market in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; Terra robotic lawn mower products; and Root robots designed to help children learn how to code.

