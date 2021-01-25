iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) Stock Position Raised by Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 249,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,971 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. owned approximately 0.23% of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $11,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHYG. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 26,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 13,485 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 70,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,296 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 43,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 5,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,984,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SHYG remained flat at $$45.52 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,653,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,170,299. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.33 and its 200 day moving average is $44.47. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $46.71.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.