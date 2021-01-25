iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Aspen Investment Management Inc

Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,969 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,413.3% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.99. The stock had a trading volume of 14,266,425 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.51.

