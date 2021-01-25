iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Harfst & Associates Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Harfst & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 15.0% of Harfst & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $40,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $385.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,769,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,974,968. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $373.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $348.92. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $386.38.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

