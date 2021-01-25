iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s 2nd Largest Position

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 49.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,622 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 6.8% of Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $25,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 6,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 278.7% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,202 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 399,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 15,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,831,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,418,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,489,000 after purchasing an additional 373,561 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $385.84. 3,772,521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,974,968. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $386.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $373.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $348.92.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

