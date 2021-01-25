iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Cambridge Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 3.9% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $14,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,199,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,869,000 after acquiring an additional 92,204 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,527,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,613,000 after acquiring an additional 38,534 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,335,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,875,000 after acquiring an additional 14,564 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,253,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,541,000 after acquiring an additional 179,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,509,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,778,000 after acquiring an additional 184,456 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $244.61. 1,288,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,433,202. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $117.87 and a 52-week high of $247.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $233.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.89.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

