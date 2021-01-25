iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 47.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 55,076 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 17,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 7,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $101.31. The company had a trading volume of 7,282,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,139,237. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $47.52 and a 1 year high of $103.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.43.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

