iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 151.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 315,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,812 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 2.3% of Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $30,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 132.0% in the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, First Financialcorp IN lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 162.4% during the 4th quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $101.31. 7,282,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,139,238. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $103.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.67 and its 200-day moving average is $79.43.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.