iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Bought by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,568 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $5,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 222.9% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 259,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,290,000 after buying an additional 469,960 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $479,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 41,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 13,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $7,759,000.

Shares of ESGU opened at $88.44 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.19. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $49.12 and a 1 year high of $89.00.

