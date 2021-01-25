iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) Shares Sold by Ayalon Holdings Ltd.

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,903 shares during the period. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF were worth $3,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 14.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 41,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,820,000 after acquiring an additional 5,287 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,158,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 99,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,949,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,642,000 after acquiring an additional 7,049 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 26.3% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period.

IGV stock opened at $358.83 on Monday. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a 52-week low of $123.69 and a 52-week high of $183.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $350.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $320.45.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

