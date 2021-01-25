iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) Trading Up 0.7%

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)’s share price were up 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $57.22 and last traded at $57.22. Approximately 807,042 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 624% from the average daily volume of 111,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.80.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.18.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 10,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,876,000 after buying an additional 41,221 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 41,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 5,332 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,901,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,323,000 after buying an additional 301,624 shares during the period.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

