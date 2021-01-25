iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) Hits New 1-Year High at $79.65

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $79.65 and last traded at $79.62, with a volume of 81494 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.00.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.29.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 3,292.3% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the third quarter worth about $96,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the second quarter worth about $206,000.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

