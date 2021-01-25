iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Acquired by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF makes up about 1.4% of Kwmg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $7,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 23.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,154,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538,609 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2,758.4% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 692,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,307,000 after purchasing an additional 668,641 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 15,619.5% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 590,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,200,000 after purchasing an additional 586,823 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,053,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,146,000 after purchasing an additional 452,315 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 77.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 778,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,970,000 after purchasing an additional 339,306 shares during the period.

iShares MBS ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $110.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 653 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,623,821. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $104.79 and a twelve month high of $111.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.11.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

