iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA) rose 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $46.17 and last traded at $46.06. Approximately 64,712 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $45.54.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.87 and its 200-day moving average is $39.08.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI China A ETF by 245.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI China A ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,274,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI China A ETF by 788.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 88,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 78,593 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI China A ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,481,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI China A ETF by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China A ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China A ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.