iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) is Amarillo National Bank’s 10th Largest Position

Amarillo National Bank reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,830 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 2.7% of Amarillo National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 88,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,995,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 208,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

EFA traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,631,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,413,660. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $45.72 and a twelve month high of $75.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.55.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

