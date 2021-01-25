iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by MEMBERS Trust Co

MEMBERS Trust Co reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,014 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 0.2% of MEMBERS Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. MEMBERS Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 11,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.06. 21,631,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,413,660. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.51 and its 200-day moving average is $69.39. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $45.72 and a one year high of $75.75.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.