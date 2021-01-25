iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Purchased by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,616 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,247,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,747,000 after purchasing an additional 193,542 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 40.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,690,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,395 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,311,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,589,000 after purchasing an additional 329,539 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,181,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,464,000 after purchasing an additional 137,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 14.7% in the third quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,171,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,842,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,304,305 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.85.

